His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, brotherly relations and ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation in various fields in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries..and within the framework of the bonds of brotherhood that unite The two countries and their two brotherly peoples, and the common desire to consolidate them.

This came during the official talks held by the two sides at the Amiri Diwan in the Qatari capital, Doha.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Emir of Qatar welcomed His Highness the President of the State to his country and his family, and congratulated him on the occasion of the UAE’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day, wishing the Emirates and its people continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness. He expressed his aspiration that the visit would contribute to the development of joint cooperation between the two countries. the two brothers and push them to more welcoming levels.

While His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, renewed his congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the brotherly Qatari people, for successfully hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is a success and pride for all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the Arab world in general..noting His Highness pointed out that the success of the State of Qatar in hosting this global event embodies the ability of the people of the region and the Arab countries to host and organize various international events with great success and efficiency.

His Highness also expressed his thanks and appreciation to his brother, the Emir of Qatar, for the warm reception and hospitality that he and the accompanying delegation received during the visit.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of developing them and pushing them to broader and broader horizons of fruitful cooperation, in a way that benefits the two countries and serves their common interests, especially in the economic, investment and trade fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also discussed the importance of strengthening the joint Gulf action system in order to achieve the interest of the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their aspirations towards development, progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed a number of issues and files of common concern and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness, the Emir of Qatar, held a luncheon in honor of his brother, His Highness, the President of the State, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President of the State, which includes .. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

On the part of the State of Qatar, it was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Court, and a number of sheikhs.