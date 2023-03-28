His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of the National Genomics Strategy for the next ten years, with the aim of developing an integrated system for the development and implementation of genome programs and improving health care provided to citizens The UAE is in addition to consolidating the country’s position as a center for research and innovation in the field of genome sciences.

He also witnessed the launch of the strategy.. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Chairman of the Emirates Genome Council, and a number of sheikhs and ministers and officials.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is continuing its development path towards the future, through which it seeks to improve the quality of life in its society.

His Highness said, “Our priority is to serve our society and provide the best level of health care and quality of life for the people of the Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the National Genome Strategy consolidates the position of the UAE as a leading global center in the field of advanced healthcare.

“It also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of research, development and innovation, as well as the use of future technology,” His Highness said. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Genome Council, stressed the great interest that the UAE leadership attaches to the health sector.

His Highness pointed out that the National Genome Strategy embodies the UAE’s vision and directions in providing advanced, world-class health care by accelerating the pace of research and applications in the areas of the genome, which contributes to enhancing the health and quality of life of community members.

His Highness said: “The Genome Strategy is a national system that focuses on accelerating personal healthcare solutions and priority preventive treatments for the UAE community. The Council will supervise the ‘One Million Genomes’ programme, which will enable the health sector to raise the level of health care.”

Axes of the National Genome Strategy.

For her part, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Secretary General of the Emirates Genome Council, confirmed that the council has made great strides since its inception in developing the infrastructure that brings together organizational, research, technological and medical institutions and contributes to linking their efforts to transform studies into quality medical applications and services.

Al Amiri reviewed the features and objectives of the National Genomics Strategy, which seeks to provide an integrated system that contributes to enhancing health and quality of life in the country.

Al-Amiri explained: “The strategy is based on five main axes, which are the development of a legislative system and flexible and integrated governance frameworks, the development of a unified and secure infrastructure for genetic data, the development of research and innovation capabilities and competencies in genome sciences, the focus on priority genome applications for public health, in addition to the consolidation of partnerships and aspects Collaboration in the fields of genomics and sciences.

She added that the UAE Genome Program is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious population genetic programs in the world, and that the genetic data being collected and analyzed contribute significantly to the development of personal and preventive health care programs in cooperation with medical and research institutions in the country.

She said, “Today, we have a database that includes the analysis of the complete sequence of genetic data for nearly 400,000 citizens. This data will contribute to understanding the genetic makeup of our citizens and help them make effective decisions that affect their health and quality of life. It will also help medical staff improve private health care plans and programs.” In addition, this wealth of information will help us develop solutions that suit our Emirati genetic makeup, to reduce the spread of genetic and chronic disorders such as diabetes, blood pressure and cancer, so the efforts of all parties involved in the program continue to spread awareness to achieve the target number of million samples nationwide, and we look forward in this context to the continued participation of all members of the Emirati community and their support for the program.”

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri referred to the UAE Reference Genome Program, which is a complementary program to the UAE Genome Program, which will analyze more than 50,000 Emirati samples using new generation technology to examine genetic sequences and will allow the creation of a genetic reference that forms a basis for understanding the genetic basis of health and diseases, thus helping to identify risks. The genetic health of every citizen and allows early intervention to provide primary prevention and accurate personal treatments, and work is being done with the participation of elite researchers from universities and research institutions in the country.

Al-Amiri added that work is underway on a number of clinical programs that use the available genetic database, most notably the advanced testing programs for genetic diseases before marriage, and the first personalized medicine program of its kind in the region for the treatment of oncology, which targets breast cancer in its early stages, in addition to genetic pharmacology programs. , and a number of programs under development.

The Emirates Genome Council supervises all genome programs and projects in the country, which are being developed and implemented in cooperation with various stakeholders, including regulators that include the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, in addition to Partner academic, medical and technological institutions include Khalifa University, Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates University, New York University – Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, along with G42 Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”.

Supporting the healthcare sector and related sectors.

The National Genome Strategy greatly supports the efficiency of the health care sector in the country, through preventive medicine programs that focus on the genetic risk register, and precision medicine programs that target genetic and rare diseases, and supports doctors in taking proactive steps to limit the spread of diseases or delay their symptoms, and in taking The most effective treatment pathways, and therefore genomics sciences, will contribute to reducing health sector costs and drug expenditures in the long term.

Genome programs also contribute to creating a vital national economic sector, by attracting more partnerships with leading global institutions, in addition to attracting entrepreneurs in the sectors of artificial intelligence, medical care, scientific research, technology, pharmaceutical industries, and others, which contributes to creating jobs and opportunities for development of our national competencies in sectors and industries. the future.