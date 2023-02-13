His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”. World Government 2023, which kicked off today in Dubai.
During the dialogue session, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan played a pivotal role in achieving stability in the Egyptian situation in 2013. He also led efforts to support the Arab brothers.
His Excellency the Egyptian President said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan helped greatly in stabilizing the Egyptian situation, as he visited Egypt in 2013, and was aware of its needs, as he ordered the transfer of ships carrying vital petroleum commodities in the Mediterranean to Egypt, to help it in its crisis.” Stressing that the stability of the Egyptian situation since 2013 has been achieved through the support of the UAE and its Arab brothers, calling on the brotherly countries not to allow malicious actors to influence the fraternal ties between countries.
His Excellency added that “Egypt has faced many crucial challenges since 2011, most notably the state of chaos it went through, which cost it about $450 billion, in addition to the burdens of a population increase that amounted to 25 million people, bringing the total population to 105 million people, after It was 81 million 10 years ago.”
His Excellency President Al-Sisi stressed that the Egyptians “lived in a state of disintegration and despair after 2011, due to the plots hatched by the enemies of the state, but it managed to eliminate them and achieve development.”
His Excellency stated that “the Egyptian experience in achieving success and advancement must be told to people, so that they realize how the state worked to confront and eliminate challenges, each of them individually.”
His Excellency pointed out that “Egypt has suffered a lot from terrorism in recent years, but it has succeeded through its efforts in eliminating it completely until it has become a thing of the past, as well as providing an environment characterized by security stability,” stressing that the state has adopted a special methodology to solve problems and face challenges through Creative initiatives and ideas.
His Excellency the Egyptian President stated that the electricity sector witnessed a major challenge at the beginning of the Egyptian experience after the events of January 2011, when Egypt spent 1.7 trillion pounds to improve the electricity sector. And other countries, which would not have been possible without the boom that Egypt has achieved in recent years in this sector.
His Excellency the Egyptian President added, “One of the biggest challenges that Egypt also faced is the slow urban development, as the Egyptian people have been living for 150 years on only 5% of the total area, along the Nile River, which caused many challenges, and the state is working to overcome this overcrowding.” Through the construction of 24 new smart cities and developed infrastructure projects, it aims to reach this area to 12% of Egypt’s total.
On the reality of the health sector in the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency President El-Sisi explained that the Egyptian state has made a great achievement in developing and improving it, noting that “the Egyptian people were suffering from the spread of the hepatitis C virus on a large scale, but this disease has now become a form of disease.” The past, and it was completely eliminated, through the health programs and projects implemented by the state.
He referred to a state of trust generated between the Egyptian people and their leadership, after the successes achieved, stressing that “this trust has been targeted for about a year by malicious people to demolish it, and the space between the leadership and the people is being tampered with.” The Egyptian, succeeded in preventing the waste of about 8 billion dollars that were consumed due to traffic congestion and fuel burning.
He pointed out that “the administrative apparatus in Egypt was suffering from sagging and regression, after 2011, when about one and a half million people were employed, which the state is working to remedy by providing opportunities through which to eliminate unemployment completely.” About the new administrative capital in Egypt, stressing that it is led by a different new thought, which is consistent with the vision and orientation of the future state, as the state worked on urban expansion to solve the overcrowding crisis in a limited area, which resulted in many problems. It was a bright spot that helped the success of the Egyptian state,” he said, calling on all peoples to pay attention to their country and maintain its security and economic stability.
The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of sheikhs, excellencies and senior officials. The World Government Summit gathers on its platform this year 20 heads of state and government More than 250 ministers, 10,000 businessmen, government officials, thought leaders, and the most prominent experts in the world, and more than 80 international organizations, and the summit includes more than 220 sessions, in which 300 global personalities, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and future makers, speak.
