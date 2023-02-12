His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the guests of the UAE participating in the “World Government Summit 2023”, which will start tomorrow, Monday, in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”. “.

This year, the World Government Summit brings together 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers, 10 thousand government officials, thought leaders and global experts, as well as representatives of more than 80 international organizations. The summit includes more than 220 sessions, during which 300 international personalities, including presidents and ministers, speak. Experts, thinkers and future makers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation between the governments of the world, and to actively participate in international efforts to face global challenges and build a better future for humanity.

His Highness said: “The World Government Summit consolidates the UAE’s message of openness to the world, constructive interaction with its developments and development issues, and an influential contribution to finding solutions to future challenges, in a way that meets the aspirations of future generations and benefits all peoples of the world.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the World Government Summit has established, over the course of its previous sessions, an influential imprint on the process of government work worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “New challenges face our changing world every day, and close cooperation between the world’s governments enhances hope for a better human tomorrow. He indicated that the World Government Summit is a shining example of what we can do to serve human civilization and our future generations.”

The World Government Summit constitutes an inclusive platform that hosts, in its current session, the largest in its history, more than 10,000 businessmen, government officials, thought leaders and the most prominent global experts in the world, to explore the future of governments.

Since its inception, the summit has focused on establishing a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and building a new generation of future governments.

The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within six main axes, including: the future of societies and health care, the governance of economic flexibility and communication, education and jobs as government priorities, the acceleration of development and governance, and the exploration of new horizons in addition to the design and sustainability of global cities.