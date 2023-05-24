His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received – at the Majlis Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi – his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations, in addition to exchanging greetings and cordial conversations with the guests of the Sea Palace Majlis.

Their Highnesses touched on a number of subjects and issues related to the affairs of the country and the citizen, especially national initiatives and current and future projects that are consistent with the leadership’s vision for the future, and contribute to achieving the state’s goals in improving the quality of life that the citizen aspires to, and the system of services provided to him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post he posted yesterday on his Twitter page: “With my brother, the head of the state today…good meetings that bring us together on love and service to the nation…meetings that gather hearts and unite efforts…”.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.