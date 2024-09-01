His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met today with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai..

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly fraternal talks. They discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the nation and its citizens, in addition to the country’s efforts and ambitious development vision during the next phase to continue its progress and prosperity and achieve the aspirations of its people..

The meeting was attended by: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; HH Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and a number of senior officials..