His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, at Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai.

During the meeting – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court – they exchanged cordial fraternal conversations, and they also discussed a number of issues and topics of concern to the affairs of the country and citizens, in addition to the relentless development efforts that the UAE is witnessing. And its ambitious goals during the next stage, to continue its blessed progress, and to enhance its leadership in global competitiveness indicators.

Their Highnesses expressed their pride in the historical achievements that the UAE has recently achieved, especially in the field of space, and its future plans to build on it to consolidate its steps and contributions to the sciences of this sector to serve all humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, in a post he posted yesterday on Twitter: “Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, at the Marmoum Rest House. Our meetings are in the homeland and for the sake of the homeland.. and our patriotic leader is more beautiful and better, God willing.”

The meeting was attended by.. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.

