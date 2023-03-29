His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, attended the event. Aside from honoring the winners of the “Nafes” award in its first session 2022-2023, which was organized by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council at Qasr Al Watan Complex in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that empowering national cadres is at the forefront of our priorities, in which the efforts of all institutions, government agencies and partners from the private sector come together to ensure the provision of a stable work environment for Emirati competencies and cadres.

His Highness expressed his confidence in the ability of the countrymen and their contributions to pushing the development process forward in a way that enhances the state’s economic leadership and competitiveness in various fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the Emiratisation file is under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. the private sector and take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

His Highness added, “We have ambitious national targets to continue developing the Emiratisation file, as it is essential to the UAE’s development march. Our policy is based on strengthening partnership between government and private sector institutions, investing in youth energies and refining their expertise.”

The honoring ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, public figures and businessmen, during which the names of the award winners were announced and honored for their achievements during the year 2022.

Honoring included the winners of the individual and corporate categories, in addition to the special award category for companies that achieved exceptional results in supporting the Emiratisation file.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, affirmed that the wise leadership attaches great importance to the Emiratisation file, and is keen to provide all means of support for Emirati cadres, in order to consolidate their active participation in the various paths of the development process that the country is witnessing in all sectors, and he said. : “The Emiratisation policies enjoy the support of the wise leadership, as the last stage witnessed the launch of an integrated set of initiatives aimed at providing a supportive climate for the Emiratisation file and strengthening the role of the private sector as a major partner that possesses many great capabilities and opportunities.”

Al-Awar added that the “Nafes Award” aims to “encourage positive competition between private sector establishments in the field of Emiratisation by honoring the establishments that have achieved the required targets, as well as celebrating the distinguished Emirati cadres working in this sector, which contributes to the efforts made to improve the national human development system.” And raise its participation in the strategic economic sectors in the current and future phase.

For his part, His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, said that the launch of the first session of the “Nafes” award 2022-2023 aims to honor private sector companies and the citizens working and trainees in them who have met the conditions and targets of Emiratisation and achieved outstanding performance results.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the award represents an incentive to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, by encouraging private sector establishments to raise the rate of participation of citizens within the workforce and achieve a quantum leap in the development path of the UAE and the development of the national economy system, in addition to honoring Emirati cadres and appreciating their achievements, each in his professional field.

Within the category of “Best Private Company in Achieving Emiratisation Goals”, the award for large companies, which includes a thousand or more employees within the country, was announced and won by Majid Al Futtaim. The award for medium companies includes from 500 to 999 employees, and it was won by Al Masar Services Company. Employment… The category of small companies with less than 500 employees within the country won, “KPMG” company.

In addition to the main honor, 21 other companies that distinguished themselves in the Emiratisation file were honored, as they supported the recruitment and training of Emirati cadres within their staff, and they included Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas “Fox”, Al-Futtaim Company LLC, Saed Traffic Systems, Lulu Hypermarket, and Jindal So Gulf. , Halliburton Worldwide Limited, Keolis MHI for Train Management and Operation, Maximun Project Management, Injazat Data Systems, Crave Gulf DWC, OMB Staffing Services, Aldar Projects, Riyadh School, Al Rayana School, Emirates Response Services, Teleperformance, Business Information Assessment Center, Appreciation Center, Itimad Holding, YGG Emirates Advanced Training, and Shuweihat O&M Limited Partnership.

As for the “Citizens in the Private Sector” category, which is the individual awards, it includes sub-prizes for which citizens working in the private sector compete. Ghanem Ghuloom Ali Karam from Dubai Insurance Company won in the category of supervisory/leadership positions, and Fatima Mansar Mubarak Al-Karbi from New Company. Century Education for the administrative jobs category, and Amal Abdullah Muhammad Al Mulla Al Muhairi from Mediclinic Park View Hospital for the medical jobs category, and Nora Salem Muhammad Al Nashmi Al Mansouri from the Samaya Specialized Center, first place repeated, for the medical jobs category, and Abdul Rahman Muhammad Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri, from PwC for the financial jobs category, Hawra Musa Abdul Rasoul Musa, from Al Naqbi & Associates, for the legal jobs category, Mona Ibrahim Juma Abdullah Al Mansouri, from the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, for the professional jobs category, and Shatha Ali Ibrahim Obaid Al Shehhi, from a company Majid Al-Futtaim / Carrefour, for the category of retail jobs, and Abdullah Khaled Ali Abdullah Al-Raisi from Janz Company, for the category of trainees.

He also announced honoring 15 citizens working in the private sector for their diligence and achieving a high level of professionalism in their work.

It is noteworthy that “Nafes” is an annual award launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, and under the supervision of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, and is integrated with the Nafes program, which was launched as part of the fifty initiatives package in 2021. , to achieve the UAE Vision 2071 by highlighting the distinguished models of citizens working in the private sector.. while the Nafes Award contributes to encouraging Emirati cadres to work and be productive to achieve the competitiveness of the labor market and contribute to attracting young people to work in the private sector as a first choice after graduation.

Cooperation has also been made with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program to ensure that the categories of individuals from the award, its criteria, and the mechanism used for evaluation are in line with government directives, best practices and international standards, ensuring the governance of the evaluation process and promoting concepts of individual excellence. Individuals were evaluated based on three main axes: “performance and continuous learning,” Adaptation and positive citizenship, results and achievements.. As for the evaluation of companies, it was implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation through the performance management system, which depends on the percentage of achieving Emiratisation goals.