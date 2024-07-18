His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, today received a phone call from Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

During the call, His Highness and the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples, in addition to developments in the Sudanese arena and ways to support Sudan to get out of the crisis it is going through.

In this context, His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to support all solutions and initiatives aimed at stopping the escalation and ending the crisis in brotherly Sudan, in a way that contributes to enhancing its stability and security and achieving the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

His Highness stressed the need to give priority to the voice of wisdom and peaceful dialogue, uphold Sudan’s supreme interests, and preserve its security and stability. His Highness also expressed the UAE’s commitment to continue supporting humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.