His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday received the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the African Development Bank Group, and ways to enhance it to achieve common goals and support sustainable development in the African continent for the good and prosperity of all its peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to deepen its economic and investment relations with Africa for the benefit of both sides, pointing to the important role played by financial institutions in this field.

For his part, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, for the continuous support provided by the UAE to advance sustainable development in the African continent, noting the fruitful cooperation between the African Development Bank Group and the relevant Emirati institutions.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, HH Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens. And the guests.