His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has directed that July 18 of each year be designated as “Union Pledge Day”, in celebration of the historic meeting held on this day in 1971, in which the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the rulers, signed the “Union Document” and the UAE Constitution, and announced the Union Declaration and the official name of the United Arab Emirates.

This historic meeting was one of the main steps in establishing the UAE on December 2 of the same year.

On this occasion, His Highness the President of the State said, “The eighteenth of July 1971 is one of the important days in the history of the UAE. On that day, the document of the union and the constitution of the UAE were signed, the declaration of its union and its name were announced, and the solid foundation for its establishment was laid on the second of December.”

His Highness added, “The Union Day is an occasion to remember the stages of our nation’s blessed journey, draw lessons and morals from it for the present and the future, and renew our covenant with God Almighty, then ourselves and our people on the day Zayed and his brothers established the Union Charter… that the flag of the UAE will remain flying high, and our unity will remain the protective fence of our journey.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed that “the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that July 18 of each year will be a national occasion called ‘Union Day’ represents a continuation of the federal journey whose foundations were laid by the founding leader and his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates.”

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “On this date, the founding fathers signed the Union Document and established the state’s constitution, and today we celebrate this covenant and immortalize it in the memory of the nation and the conscience of its people.”

His Highness continued, “The Day of the Union is a historic day that embodies the values ​​of unity, solidarity and cooperation among the people of the Emirates.”

“Union Day” is the fourth national occasion in the UAE after “Union Day”, “Flag Day” and “Martyrs’ Day”.

This occasion aims to consolidate national awareness among various members of society about the pivotal steps that led to the establishment of the union, starting with the signing of the Union Document and the UAE Constitution, on which the union was established, and according to which the main steps for the establishment of the UAE began on December 2.

The “Union Day” also aims to promote the national values ​​and principles established by the founder Sheikh Zayed and his fellow rulers, which remain the foundation of the nation’s journey, in addition to introducing the younger generations to the history of their country and the sacrifices and efforts made to achieve this historic union.

The announcement of this national occasion comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to consolidate the national identity and enhance the spirit of belonging and loyalty to the homeland, as “Union Pledge Day” embodies the spirit of unity and cohesion among the sons of the homeland, and the commitment to continue the journey towards a more prosperous and advanced future under the banner of the Union.

