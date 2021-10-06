His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has approved a decree establishing the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security.

The new authority will replace the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and is responsible for regulating the affairs of nationality, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the country, enhancing the security of ports, borders and free zones, raising their efficiency and readiness, and organizing and managing customs work in the country. In line with international standards and security requirements.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security is specialized in proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to identity, nationality, passports, entry and residence of foreigners, customs and port security and approval by the Council of Ministers, and working to establish, develop and update the population registry and personal data system in the country and manage it according to the best leading practices, and develop Systems, programs and procedures to ensure the issuance of identity cards to all citizens and residents of the country.

The authority is also specialized in preparing laws, regulations, standards and requirements related to passports, nationality, entry and residence of foreigners in the country in its various categories, and approving them by the Council of Ministers. Among the authority’s competencies is the development and unification of standards, requirements and procedures related to the security and safety of ports, borders and free zones, raising the efficiency and readiness of these sites and enhancing their security capabilities, in addition to managing ports, control and inspection of passengers, shipments, and incoming, outgoing and transiting goods, to control the movement of entry and exit at the ports and free zones. .

The authority is responsible for issuing licenses for establishing ports and free zones, renewing them, suspending them, withdrawing them and closing them, and approving them by the Council of Ministers. The authority will work to develop unified customs procedures and those related to inspection, control, tariffs and customs data, and to combat customs smuggling and fraud on all incoming, outgoing and transit shipments and goods through the country’s ports, in accordance with customs work standards.

The authority is concerned with following up on the implementation of international obligations and requirements in the field of security of ports, borders and free zones, including the adoption and application of standard rules for the specifications of devices used to detect materials and goods imported and exported from and transiting the country. The authority is also concerned with representing the state and joining or signing treaties and agreements with states, Gulf, regional and international organizations and bodies in the authority’s fields and competencies.

• The new authority merges the three federal entities.





