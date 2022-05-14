Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, accepted the condolences and sympathy of their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of delegations… on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness accepted condolences in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

And President Dr. Barham Salih, President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, Qais Saeed, President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, and Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

He also offered condolences.. His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Hossam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Baha Region, and His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.. along with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, his son, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Prime Minister, representative of His Highness the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the personal representative of His Highness The Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, His Excellency Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, His Excellency Ayman bin Abdul Rahman R. The Prime Minister “Prime Minister” of the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, His Excellency Mansour Azzam, representative of the President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, His Excellency Masrour Barazani, Prime Minister of the brotherly Iraqi Kurdistan region, His Excellency Muhammad al-Halbousi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq, and Qurban Quli Berid Mammadov, President of the Senate of the Republic of Iraq friendly Turkmenistan

The leaders and heads of delegations expressed their sincere condolences to the honorable General of the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates in their loss and the patron of their blessed journey..asking the Almighty to wrap the deceased in the vastness of his mercy, forgiveness and satisfaction and inspire his family and people beautiful patience and solace in the great loss.

And accept condolences besides His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Adviser to His Highness the President of the State and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

Their Majesties and Excellencies also congratulated the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries… His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE… stressing that His Highness is worthy of this precious trust and its responsibility, as he drew from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding leader and from Sheikh Khalifa School “may God have mercy on him”… We ask God Almighty to help him carry this great trust and to guide him and direct his steps for the good of his people and his nation.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his great thanks and appreciation to his brothers, their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people in their affliction.. He also thanked them for congratulating him and his election as head of state, wishing them continued health and wellness. May their brotherly peoples and countries further progress and prosperity and enjoy security and stability.



