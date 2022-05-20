Today, Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, accepted the condolences of a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Excellencies, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and their representatives on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

He offered condolences to His Highness at Al Mushrif Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi.. His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Joao Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Dr. Muhammadu Baumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Republic of Somalia, and His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Excellencies expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the honorable family of the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the UAE for the deceased nation, recalling his good deeds and wise leadership of the UAE, which was manifested in its development renaissance and its constructive relations with the existing countries of the world. On cooperation, trust and mutual respect.

And accepting condolences, besides His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation For charitable and humanitarian works, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also congratulated Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Excellencies, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his assumption of the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country towards a new stage during which it would magnify its prosperity, gains and qualitative achievements for the good of the UAE and its people. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked their Highnesses, Excellencies and Excellencies, expressing his deep appreciation for the feelings of solidarity they showed towards the UAE and its people in their affliction. His Highness also extended his thanks and appreciation for the wishes and congratulations they expressed on his election as President of the State, wishing their peoples and their countries Sister and friend, further progress and prosperity and lasting security and stability.