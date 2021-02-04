Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved indicators for assessing the performance of the heads of Russian regions. The corresponding decree published on Thursday, February 4, on the official portal of legal information.

The list includes 20 indicators. These include trust in the authorities, population size, and poverty level. The assessment of the effectiveness of the head of the region will be influenced by the level of education in the region, the conditions for identifying talents and raising a harmoniously developed personality, the number of volunteers and citizens who systematically engage in physical education.

In addition, the quality of the urban environment, the volume of housing construction, the condition of the roads and environmental conditions, the growth of wages of the population, as well as the “digital maturity” of the authorities will be taken into account.

Earlier, the President of the Russian Federation signed a law establishing in the Family Code the priority of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the foundations of law and order over international treaties.

In accordance with the updated edition of the 79th article of the basic law of the country, decisions of intergovernmental bodies that contradict the constitution will not be enforced in the Russian Federation. It was noted that such changes, in particular, will help create an additional barrier for the registration of same-sex marriages in Russia.