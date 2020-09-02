Russian President Vladimir Putin may speak at the 75th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly on September 22, reports TASS.

The Russian head is reported to be in seventh place on the list of speakers. The heads of Brazil, the USA, Turkey, China, Chile and Cuba will be heard before him.

The preliminary program of speeches at the general political debate states that they will be in the format of recorded video speeches.

At the same time, it is noted that world leaders are not prohibited from personally coming to the headquarters of the organization.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Putin did not plan to go to New York for the UN General Assembly and meet with American leader Donald Trump.

According to him, Putin has no substantive plans to travel to the United States. The Kremlin spokesman called media reports about the alleged meeting of the two leaders “newspaper reflections.”