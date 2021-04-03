President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Alexander Sergeev explained the need for vaccination against coronavirus for older people.

According to him, among people of this age category, the percentage of deaths from infection is the highest. In addition, having secured themselves, they will contribute to the formation of population immunity in Russia.

“The state understands that the older generation is the most vulnerable group in terms of the most unfavorable outcome of the disease, and is trying to protect these people from potentially dangerous contacts as much as possible,” Sergeeva quotes “RIA News»On Saturday, April 3.

The President of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that he had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that he had transferred the vaccination imperceptibly.

Earlier, on March 12, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the risk of the spread of coronavirus among the elderly due to the abolition of the self-isolation regime. In this regard, it is this category of people that needs to be vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to avoid the risk of infection.

On March 25, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at the moment the situation with the coronavirus is stable, but there are more diseases among the elderly.