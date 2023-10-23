The total exclusion of Russian athletes and teams from international competitions was a consequence of the pressure experienced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This opinion was expressed in an interview with Izvestia by the President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

Let us remind you that since February 2022, almost all athletes from Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competitions. Since the spring of 2023, only a few of them have been allowed to start under neutral status. And in October, the IOC temporarily suspended the ROC’s membership in its ranks, thus responding to the latter’s decision to include in its ranks the Olympic councils of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Kherson region and Zaporozhye region.

“The commercialization of sports, including the Olympic movement, leads to pressure that is put on the International Olympic Committee by our opponents for political reasons. Of course this is bad. But I am sure that, in general, any self-regulating organism, which includes the international Olympic movement, will get out of this impasse. And, strictly speaking, I think that we won’t have to wait long for this,” Pozdnyakov told Izvestia.

In the spring, the IOC recommended that international sports federations allow some Russian athletes to participate in their competitions, but only in individual disciplines. In addition, athletes who openly supported the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, as well as officers of law enforcement agencies, playing, for example, for the CSKA and Dynamo societies, are not allowed. At the same time, last week Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed confidence that by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, sanctions against Russians and Belarusians would be lifted.

“Olympic values ​​are universal. Sooner or later they will develop in the direction dreamed of by the founder of the Olympic movement, Baron Pierre de Coubertin. In fact, any difficulties, any problems that arise always provide an opportunity for organizations to improve themselves and look for mechanisms to get rid of these diseases. Therefore, I am confident that the International Olympic Committee, including being under such pressure, will draw appropriate conclusions for the medium term,” said the head of the ROC.

