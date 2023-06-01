President of the Republika Srpska Dodik said that his visit to Russia was very successful

The President of the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, said that his visit to Russia was very successful in maintaining friendly relations with Moscow. This is reported TASS.

According to him, the trip contributed to the strengthening of the entity’s relations with Russia. “The President of the Republika Srpska said that during the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, all important issues were discussed and the President of Russia expressed his firm determination to support the Republika Srpska and not leave it alone on the political stage,” Dodik’s press service said.

In addition, during his visit, Dodik also assured the Russian leadership of the invariability of the position of the Republika Srpska on Western sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier, Putin thanked Dodik for his neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine. “Only such a position can lead to some kind of positive decision,” he stressed.

The meeting between Dodik and the Russian leader took place on May 23. It was planned that the presidents would discuss bilateral economic projects and important geopolitical issues.