“Obviously the President of the Republic owes transparency on the conditions of release” of the former French hostage in Mali Sophie Pétronin, reacted Friday, October 9 on franceinfo the vice-president of the National Gathering and European deputy Jordan Bardella. Sophie Pétronin had been detained since her kidnapping 4 years ago in the Sahelian zone and arrived on French soil this Friday, welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are always happy that a French hostage is released”, first declared Jordan Bardella, before addressing the question of the counterparts, still rather vague, to the liberation of the Franco-Swiss humanitarian: “It is normal that the French wonder about the conditions of this release, Jordan Bardella said, because the 200 jihadists who have been released, not Islamists, but jihadists, will obviously take up arms immediately and find themselves facing our armies, obviously that worries us “. While ensuring that he does not “do not question” the French military operation Barkhane which intervenes in the Sahel, the MEP said he hoped the President of the Republic “inform the national representation”.

We are not going there [au Mali] while our armed forces have been at war since 2013 in the Sahel against the jihadists. Jordan bardella to franceinfo

The vice-president of the RN also strongly criticized certain remarks by Sophie Pétronin, acknowledging that he“asks a little about the meaning of her first statements. She wants to return to Mali, I think Emmanuel Macron should call her to responsibility because, when you go there, it’s not just your own life that we are putting in danger, but it is that of the soldiers, it is that of the soldiers of our armed forces who risk their lives there in theaters of operation “.

Jordan Bardella also wished to recall “that there is a French soldier in the Sahel who has died every two months since 2013, some of them have also died during operations aimed at freeing hostages, in particular on May 15, 2019”.