The real weapons for Italy in the third millennium are generosity and kindness

Dear President,

I would like him to take a tour of the most depopulated countries of Italy as soon as he is elected. You must be the President of the Republic that more than the others puts the accent on geography, without forgetting history (Italy is the country that invented fascism and must not re-propose it in any way).

We need a President that he takes the bus, that he listens to mass in a country church, that he visits the prisons and places where foreigners live. A President who at least once a week visits a hospital: ours should be one Republic founded on respect for pain. I expect you to turn to the Italian boys and tell them to return to their homeland, because it is time to remind everyone that we live in an extraordinary place.

I would like a President that you often talk about agriculture and pastoralism: our agriculture is cleaner than the others and must be cleaner and cleaner. And our food products are among the most requested and must become our real pharmacy. I would like al Quirinale there was a day dedicated to peasants: a President tell us how the bees are, how the wheat or olive harvest went. A nation rests on the soil: be careful not to impoverish our land, not to lose the wisdom in collecting the waters, in working on oblique lands.

Again: I would like a President that fights against the depression, here is the black of Italy, it is in a nation that does not sing, that laughs little, that has made discontent the true national flag. You, dear President, must first of all be a comforter, he must be a very good tailor at sewing our rags to make a beautiful dress: beware of a regionalism born badly and made worse that is increasing the inequalities between North and South.

Your choice was the result of laborious negotiations, now it is legitimate for you to betray those who elected you, those who expect a simple maintenance of the rules and not a decisive assault on social injustices. It is time to put an end to the war of the rich against the poor: workers’ wages have fallen by 2.9% in thirty years. Its presence must be slightly embarrassing: compliance with the Constitution does not mean being predictable, standardized.

And then she is not the President only of us humans. Remember that animals and plants are also part of our life. And also remember that we are the nation of Dante and Petrarch, Penna and Caproni. Then ask the Parliament to begin its sessions with the reading of a poem, as well as the Council of Ministers and the lunch and dinner of our families.

Finally dear President remember that the money spent on armaments is an insult to poverty and should be spent on giving good jobs to the boys. The real weapons for Italy in the third millennium are generosity and kindness. The competition is not about guilt but about innocence. Before being an economic power, care must be taken to be a moral power.