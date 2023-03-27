Just three days after the end of parliamentary activity, due to the calling of the regional elections on May 28, the Regional Assembly was the scene this Monday of the umpteenth controversy of its most convulsive legislature. The president of the institution, Alberto Castillo, decided to withdraw from the agenda of the Board of Spokespersons the agreement granting the 45 deputies recognition medals for his work during the last four years. He did it after the rejection of the two deputies of Ciudadanos (Cs), Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, to have the distinction “imposed” on them by a “transfugal president”, who would be “legitimized” despite this “democratic anomaly”. »; and because “we do not believe it appropriate to receive a medal after a disastrous legislature, lost and with hardly any parliamentary activity, due to the blockade of the PP and the defectors.”

This was stated by Martínez Vidal regarding his former party partner, expelled from Cs after the failed motion of censure of this formation and the PSOE to the popular Fernando López Miras. To this refusal to receive the medal, expressed by the aforementioned parliamentarian in the Junta as spokesperson for the Mixed Group, was added the spokeswoman for Podemos, María Marín.

To questions from LA VERDAD, Castillo announced that the 45 awards will be available to parliamentarians who so wish in the Presidency of Parliament. They may also have a pendant, which is engraved with the name of each deputy and the coat of arms of the Region of Murcia, the deputies who left the Assembly during this legislature.

«I am not going to give the minute of glory in plenary to those who act out of rancor, resentment and frustration. And specifically, to Mr. Molina, who did not have the manliness to inform me of the decision to renounce the medal, but instead called the general secretary of the Chamber this weekend, “Castillo told this newspaper. And he regretted the change in criteria of his former colleagues, because “the proposal to award the medals was unanimously approved last week at the Board of Spokespersons, which was attended by Mrs. Martínez Vidal.” On the opposition of María Marín, he limited himself to pointing out: “It makes me laugh.”

A “reasonable” expense of 9,000 euros



Castillo defended his personal initiative to recognize the work of the deputies, based on the regulations of honors and distinctions approved last year, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia. He also pointed out that the Regional Assembly is one of the few autonomous parliaments that does not provide recognition, as a “credential, on the day of inauguration.” «The city councils deliver them all and the provincial councils, the Congress and the Senate, too; the anomaly is not doing it,” he noted.

According to Castillo, each medal has cost 200 euros, so the total cost is 9,000 euros, a “reasonable” figure. In addition, he pointed out, the medals that have not been collected from the Secretariat, where he himself offers to “impose them personally” on the parliamentarians they want, will be sent to the jewelry store so that the name of the deputy in question is deleted and they are prepared for that “serve” the next legislature.

We can also oppose



Castillo described the Board of Spokesmen as “tense”, denied that four years had been wasted or with democratic abnormality. And he pointed out that, at the meeting, he answered Martínez Vidal: “The defectors are you, who have changed groups.” To questions from this newspaper, he argued: “What turncoat am I? I am where he was. In the presidency. In 2019, Ciudadanos decided to support the PP and I am president because of the support of the PP ». And he added: “If I had supported the PSOE in the motion of no confidence, then it would be the PP that would call me a defector.” His opposition to the eviction of López Miras in March 2021 cost Castillo the removal of the Ciudadanos ranks, along with Francisco Álvarez and the also regional councilors Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez.

The spokeswoman for Podemos charged against the “defaulter” Castillo; She stated that the distinction “should not be received by those deputies who have allowed corruption to become a common practice in the Assembly”; and criticized that “tens of thousands of euros are spent on medals, when so many families in the Region need the support of their institutions and find themselves with a regional government that is only dedicated to reducing taxes for the richest, while leaving the poor without aid.” those who need it.”