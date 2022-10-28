The president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, will be the town crier at the San Clemente de Lorca festivities. The event will be held on November 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the Guerra theater, confirmed this Friday the president of the San Clemente Federation, Luis Torres del Alcázar.

The decision to appoint López Miras as town crier was adopted unanimously by the Governing Board of the Federation, which highlighted his “commitment to Lorca and, especially, to the museum project” Lorca Ciudad de Frontera CiuFront in the church of Santa María.

According to Torres del Alcázar, the president of Murcia “has been a direct witness to the evolution of the festivities in honor of the Patron Saint in recent years, so it is up to him to extol the glory of Lorca’s medieval past as a crucible of the three prevailing monotheistic cultures in the Middle Ages”, the Christian, the Jewish and the Muslim.