The president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, announced Monday that she will instruct the General Intervention of the State Administration to carry out an internal audit on personnel and service contracts, the subject of the complaint filed by the Prosecutor of the Region of Murcia against her, and against Antonio Sevilla. This was registered in the courts of Cartagena and it investigates the apparent favorable treatment of several companies through the alteration of public tenders for the award of service contracts, as well as the award of jobs in the institution between the years 2015 and 2021

Also, and at his own request, Muñoz, will request an external audit in parallel, “to make a diagnosis of the current situation of these points, to collaborate with justice and with the investigation.” She will say all this, the president indicated, “if they acted according to law or not.” She announced it after the board of directors held today at the port headquarters, where several councilors asked for her resignation.

Both audits will be reported, Muñoz warned, the Port’s board of directors, as well as the relevant judicial body, “to clarify any point of the investigation and put black on white, to clear up all kinds of doubts, especially for those who They want to do damage and take advantage of this issue as political gain.

Yolanda Muñoz insisted that all the contracting procedures carried out by the Port Authority were carried out in accordance with the law, with the supervision of legal services and the protection of the State Attorney’s Office.