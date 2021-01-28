The director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, called for calm in the face of rumors of cancellation due to the pandemic. Bach said he will not “fuel speculation” and asked athletes “not to skip the line” on vaccination plans in their various countries.

“Our task is to organize the Olympic Games and not to cancel the Olympic Games, said Thomas Bach, director of the International Olympic Committee, on January 27, who assured that they work” day and night to organize a safe Olympic Games in Tokyo. That is why we will not add fuel to this type of speculation. “

Bach’s statements come when around 80% of the inhabitants of Japan have expressed their opposition to the games taking place in July while another sector of the Japanese population is betting on their cancellation.

Rumors of cancellation of the Olympic Games, which were initially scheduled to take place between July and August 2020, have increased in recent days after a publication by the British newspaper ‘The Times’ that pointed to that scenario and the increase in Covid-19 infections in Japan.

“The main message is that we only ask for patience and understanding. I think it is too early to decide something else (…) We all have to be patient and diligent,” added the president of the International Committee.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Charly TRIBALLEAU AFP

The IOC would publish a first development guide for the event in February

During his speech, Bach pointed out that the body he directs works hand in hand with other organizations, including the Japanese Government, the World Health Organization or vaccine manufacturers, with whom he evaluates the development of the event.

Additionally, the director of the agency reported that he is monitoring various sports activities that are currently taking place, in which he reported that a limited number of cases of Covid-19 have been found.

The IOC expects to present a first version of the guide of measures for the various groups of participants in February, a document that will be constantly updated. These actions include a reduction in the days of stay for the more than 10,500 athletes in the Olympic Village.

It is unknown if there will be an audience during the JJ. OO.

“The complexity multiplies when it comes to a Games postponed by a pandemic. We are learning every day. The fight against the virus is a tough fight. But we will fight for and like the Olympians,” said Bach, also a former medal-winning fencer olympic.

The Japan Olympic Games logo at the entrance of the Olympic Museum in Tokyo, on March 24, 2020.

Kazuhiro NOGI AFP / Archives

Despite the progress, it is unknown if there is the possibility of having an audience in the stands. “I cannot speak about it (…) All (athletes) would love to have stadiums at full capacity and roaring crowds, but if that is not possible we will respect. Our priority is a safe organization,” he said.

On the other hand, Bach asked athletes not to “skip the queue”, in relation to alleged special vaccination plans for athletes. “High-risk groups, health workers and people who keep our society alive must be on the front lines. That is the first priority and this is a principle that we have established,” he said.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP