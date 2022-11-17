Trips to Sardinia, car repairs, even shopping for the house: Chiara Girello Azzena, president of the non-profit organization Team For Children, is accused of having – this is the reconstruction of the Guardia di Finanza of Padua – used the funds raised for private purposes for children with cancer. “The association – reads the website – collaborates with the doctors of the Pediatric Oncohematology department of the Padua hospital, providing educational material, supporting the purchase of electromedical equipment, financing work contracts for oncological doctors and psychologically and economically supporting the families of sick children and young people”. But according to the prosecutor’s office it may not be exactly like this. Girello Azzena would also have favored some of her relatives: during the searches, in the availability of these people, air conditioners would have been found that the Dyson company had donated to the non-profit organization.

“The supporters of Team For Children onlus in Italy are numerous. More than 90% of the funds raised come from the support of private citizens, from events and demonstrations and from collaborations with selected companies”, explains Team For Children, which just a year ago saw six board members resign due to some inconsistencies in the accounts. They have been replaced with almost all members of the president’s family, as reconstructed the Gazzettino. In fact, there are the nephew, the son and even the son’s girlfriend. Girello Azzena denies everything: “Prosecutor’s investigations into me? I don’t even know what we’re talking about. I know nothing and there is nothing that concerns me. I think there is a mistake,” she told the Padua morning. The investigations are closed, the disputed crime is “embezzlement”, the judge’s decision is awaited for a possible indictment.