The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amorosoreiterated this Sunday -when the presidential election is taking place in the country- his criticism of the candidate of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for not having signed a commitment to recognize results, despite the fact that it is not a legal or obligatory requirement.

“Mr. Edmundo González ignores the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, which are the laws of all Venezuelans,” said Amoroso in his first speech of the day, in which he assured that 95% of the voting tables were already operational and receiving voters throughout the country.

The Chavista official criticized the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) for refusing to sign an agreement unilaterally proposed by the president and candidate for reelection, Nicolás Maduro, which was signed by eight contenders, who agreed to recognize the result issued by the CNE at the end of the day, a commitment previously made by the opposition bloc with the signing of the Barbados Agreement on electoral guarantees.

Elvis Amoros, from the CNE.

“We wish him the best for his health, but he did not come,” insisted Amoroso, who named the political parties that support each candidate except those that support González Urrutia and former deputy Enrique Márquez “because they did not show up to sign the agreement either.”

About, Marquez said he is ready to recognize the results but, he recalled, the 10 candidates must have “access to the minutes of the vote count” issued by each voting center to later corroborate the bulletin provided by the CNE and, then, “recognition is automatic.”

“We have the right not to sign it and we are right not to sign it at the time it was proposed and in the manner in which it was proposed. I am a democrat, I know the electoral issue like the back of my hand. I know the CNE like the back of my hand,” stressed the candidate, who was vice president of the electoral body.

Despite what Amoroso said, there is no legal or constitutional provision that obliges candidates to sign a commitment to early recognition of election results.

However, the president of the electoral body pointed out another issue that must be strictly observed, the prohibition of publishing results before the CNE, for which reason he warned the PUD to refrain from talking about results, although the anti-Chavez bloc has not said that it intends to get ahead of the official bulletin.