Minerva Pérez Castro, in a social media image.

Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture Industries (CANAINPESCA) in Baja California, was shot dead in an armed attack on Monday night in Ensenada, on the Mexican Pacific coast. The businesswoman, who had been in office for just over a year, had hours before being killed denounced organized crime groups for extorting members of the state’s fishing and restaurant industry, as well as the mafias that lead illegal fishing in that part of Mexico. Authorities said Tuesday that investigations indicate that the attack, in which Pérez Castro received several gunshot wounds, was “directly directed” at her.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by CANAINPESCA. In a statement released on social media, they condemned the attack and demanded justice. “We urge the Government to take immediate and effective measures to stop the wave of violence that afflicts those who are dedicated to fishing and aquaculture in our country,” they requested in the letter. The Latin American Alliance for Sustainable Fishing (Alpescas) joined in the condolences in a message in which they said that “before dying, the businesswoman attended an event in which she denounced an increase in illegal fishing in the State.” According to them, these were her words at the event: “Illegal fishing reaches the same market as the legal product, but without all the production costs related to production and a legally constituted company.”

Details of the attack have been scarce. The Baja California Prosecutor’s Office reported on Tuesday that the attack had taken place in the Lomas del Sauzal neighborhood, about 10 kilometers from the center of Ensenada, one of the most touristic cities in that state. Local media reported that the businesswoman, who had taken office in June 2023, had suffered a first attempt at aggression in February of this year, when an armed commando arrived at the private home where Pérez Castro was staying, although they have not given details about what happened specifically.

The State of Baja California, specifically in the region between Tijuana and Ensenada, has seen an increase in violence in recent months. Between January and May of this year, the state became the second in the country to record the most intentional homicides, with more than a thousand murders, according to figures from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection. Insecurity has also hit the fishing sector hard, one of the most important activities on that coast. “The alliance views these acts with concern,” said the alliance’s director, José Luis Aguilar. [el homicidio de Pérez Castro] which may be linked to cartels or mafias that operate with illegal fishing, which is why they urge governments and authorities to put emphasis on combating and eradicating this scourge,” said Alpescas.

The businesswoman’s murder has put state and federal authorities on alert. Both the current Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos, and the next Secretary of Agriculture, Julio Berdegué, have condemned the events. “I have instructed the State Secretary of Citizen Security, General Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar, to collaborate closely with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) during the relevant investigations,” said the governor, Marina del Pilar. Hours later, the state Attorney General’s Office stated that, thanks to “a rigorous investigation” that they had begun, “searches had already been carried out in various homes in order to gather data and evidence that strengthen the lines of investigation around this case,” in addition to the seizure of some properties.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.