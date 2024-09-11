Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, proposed this Wednesday break relations with Spain after the Congress of that European country decided to recognize the opposition leader Edmundo González as president-elect.

During the session of the day, Rodríguez, in his right to speak, asked the president of the Foreign Policy Commission and its members to work on a resolution that can be approved peremptorily by the plenary to urge the Executive to immediately break relations with the Kingdom of Spain.

Rodríguez described the Spanish parliament’s decision as rude and “interventionist” in ignoring “the popular victory of Nicolás Maduro Moros as Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Maduro’s campaign chief also urged the preparation of a strong resolution “urging the Government of the Bolivarian Republic to break off trade relations as well. That flights from Spain to and from Venezuela on Spanish airlines cease, and that all commercial activities of Spanish companies cease immediately,” he said.

“Let them keep their murderers, their coup plotters, their fascists, their violent people, let them keep that bunch,” he said, alluding to the fact that Spain is home to a large number of Venezuelan exiles.

“What the Congress of Deputies did is equivalent to a declaration of war against the people of Venezuela and against the legitimately constituted Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and we will not accept it,” he said.

Venezuelan opposition politician Antonio Ledezma (right) celebrates with his wife Mitzy Capriles after Spanish deputies voted in favor of the Spanish state's recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:AFP

Earlier, Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace and also first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), complained about the action of the European parliamentarians. “What the hell does the Spanish Congress have to do with the internal affairs of Venezuela?” he said.

“They think we are a colony and they think they are an empire. We kicked them out 300 years ago and we are going to kick them out again every time they try to invade Venezuela,” Cabello said Wednesday during the World Congress against Fascism taking place in Caracas.

Spanish Congress recognizes Edmundo González as president-elect, but Pedro Sánchez refuses

The Spanish Congress of Deputies adopted a proposal on Tuesday calling on the government of Pedro Sánchez to recognize the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia over President Nicolás Maduro in the elections of July 28 in Venezuela.

The motion was adopted by 177 deputies against 164, and is symbolic, because it does not oblige Pedro Sánchez’s Executive, which, in line with the European position, has until now demanded that the electoral records of the elections in which the opposition denounces fraud be made public but without recognizing González Urrutia, exiled in Spain since the weekend.

After the proposal was approved, right-wing deputies burst into applause in the chamber, where Venezuelan opposition figures were in the guest box, such as Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas, who expressed his gratitude for the measure taken by Congress, placing his hand over his heart.

Presented by the main opposition party, the conservative Popular Party, the motion calls for “recognizing Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate winner of the presidential elections” and “therefore, as the elected and legitimate president of Venezuela.”