Serafín Romero, during a ceremony in Logroño in January. RAQUEL MANZANARES / EFE

Serafín Romero, president of the General Council of Official Medical Associations, claims to have attended “astonished”, like the rest of the citizens, to the row in public that the Ministry of Health and the Community of Madrid have maintained in recent days. Like most of the experts consulted, he assures that it is necessary to set a series of “unique criteria for the entire country”, a “common scenario for all” that can avoid these ups and downs that have more to do with politics than with science. It is evident, he also affirms, that Madrid should be taking more restrictive measures, “similar to those of the first wave.” But not only Madrid: communities such as Navarra and La Rioja are registering increasingly worrying figures, he adds. “We do not want a repeat of what happened in March and April.”

In conversation with EL PAÍS, Romero also recalled that his organization supports the request made by several experts in the scientific journal The Lancet so that an “external, professional, scientific” evaluation of the management of the pandemic in Spain is carried out. She believes that it was acted late, but then the magnitude that it was going to have was unknown. On February 29 the general council asked doctors not to attend scientific conferences. “We were branded as exaggerated. How much we would have liked to be wrong ”, he recalls. Now, on the other hand, “we have more knowledge and knowing that an economic and social pandemic is coming, we should not delay the most restrictive measures due to political discrepancies,” he adds. Of course, with “a great consensus.” “The citizens don’t understand anything. What they ask is that they agree ”.

The Forum of the Medical Profession of the council that he presides met this Monday and came up with another conclusion about the alleged lack of doctors that Madrid has wielded to justify the state of primary care in the region. What there is not, says Romero, is a human resources policy. According to their data, there are about 12,000 professionals, including retirees and graduates, who could join the health system “exceptionally”, especially in primary care.

Romero assures that he does not understand that a region accepts confinement only if others also do so, and that other parameters also weigh in when making those decisions, which should be already defined to avoid this type of discussion. “Citizens do not deserve it, nor do professionals deserve it.” His organization already asked in August for a “turn of the wheel”: “Take the reins of these decisions and, if possible, present an explanatory model, which is essential”.

The scene of this agreement should be the Interterritorial Council, he assures, in the same way that in the meeting of the ministry and communities in mid-August the closure of nightlife and the prohibition of smoking on public roads was decided. The criteria for applying restrictions, which are “difficult political decisions”, should also have been agreed upon in that “co-government” and must be enforced throughout the country.

