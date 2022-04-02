Vincent Labrune, president of the LFP, has granted an interview to the newspaper L’Équipe in which he has detailed the agreement of the highest body of French football with the CVC, investment fund that has created a Commercial Company in which it will have a 13% stake to exploit the rights of Ligue 1 in exchange for €1,500 million that will be distributed over three years. The first amount to be paid will be 600 million, 200 of them for PSG. The former president of Olympique de Marseille has recognized that the Parisians rejected 150 million, which is what corresponded to him for holding 35% of the income generated each season in French football.

Why was the Commercial Company created?: “With the failure of Mediapro, we had a pretty crazy situation. And if we add the weakness of our international rights (90 million euros a year compared to the 2,000 million euros of the Premier League next season…), the health crisis, the paralysis of the championships and if we add to that 600 million euros of losses in television rights per year, there were only two solutions: either stick your head in a hole and wait for the situation to pass, or say to yourself: let’s move forward, accelerate reforms and transform limitations into opportunities. The job of the head of the League is not to comment on the results of the previous day, but to anticipate the future. We accelerated the launch of this subsidiary because we had no other option if we wanted to avoid the bankruptcy of our clubs”.

When did you decide to enter the project: “We embarked on this adventure the day after Jaume Roures (the head of Mediapro) told us that he was not going to pay us. We embarked on this adventure blindly, surrounded ourselves well and learned by walking. We have had to align four actors who do not necessarily have the same interests: the State, guarantor of the French sports model; the Federation, without which nothing can be done; clubs and investors.

How to explain to investors that 1,800 million euros are lost in 18 months? “We have opted to sell an ambitious future for Ligue 1. In addition, the CVC has baptized its project as “Renaissance”. We highlight the things of France: the performance of the national team, the excellence of our training, our position as sixth economy But also the presence of international investors in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice or Monaco. And especially that of Qatar in Ligue 1 with an ultra-ambitious sports policy. Qatar is not in Rome, Berlin, Munich or Madrid, but in Paris. That reassures investors. We also have international stars, such as Messi, Neymar Mbappé, Paqueta… Important stadiums thanks to Euro 2016. And there is the presence of Amazon (the main broadcaster of the French championship), which has chosen France as a base for its development in Europe”.

The “Rebirth” of Ligue 1 with CVC: “International rights barely represent 3% of what is done in Europe, and the national rights we have today (663 million euros per year) are not the norm but the exception. And there is the digital, which is a real field of possibilities. So there are prospects for growth. The objective is to reach 1,800 million euros in revenue in 2028. We want to place France in the European Top 3 between now and 2027-2028”.

The money that PSG earns: “Everyone knows how fragile our economy is. The great pride of the League teams and their advisers (Lazard and Centerview banks and the Darrois law firm) is to offer a solution to face an unprecedented financial crisis. In this context, the club that runs the least risk, for obvious reasons, is PSG. They had to be convinced of the opportunity to carry out this project. Paris had the right to claim, according to all the studies, between 300 and 350 million euros because it participates in 34% of Ligue 1’s income. But it chose to lower its quota to 200 million euros, that is, 17% of the total, so that the entire ecosystem could benefit from the project. In fact, it is PSG who lose the most. What we proposed was the least unfair solution.”

How much Ligue 2 clubs will earn: “In the other countries where the CVC is present or wants to be (Spain and Italy), Ligue 2 has not been the center of the discussions, far from it. The ideal is to organize a drip effect between all the interested parties. But for an investor, Ligue 2 is not a short-term priority. So almost all the resources could only go to Ligue 1. However, we managed to give some additional money to Ligue 2, which does not have the financial difficulties of Ligue 1. Each Ligue 2 club will receive 1.5 million euros in 2022-2023 and the same amount the following season. And we will also give €16.5m to each of the Ligue 2 clubs promoted in Ligue 1 at the end of the season.”

The Federation will win 20 million: “There was no obligation to do so. It was a choice we made. The Federation has been a constant support, especially Noël Le Graët (the president of the FFF). He has not asked for anything, but it seems perfectly normal to us to make a gesture in favor of the French Federation. The health crisis has also had an impact on her.”

If everyone is happy with the deal: “I do not know. But we have an exceptional financial solution in the current context. And beyond the economic aspect, we are at the beginning of an exciting project. We are finally going to try to raise our club football to the level of our national team football. This is a historic moment. And, frankly, I don’t see who could be unhappy to see 1,500 million euros arrive on a platter with an important partner like CVC that is taking risks in this project”