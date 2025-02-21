Nazi greeting is a “roof” that the extreme French right rejects and does not accept Donald Trump’s ideologues.

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Group (An, Extreme Right), Marine Le Pen’s party, decided not to pronounce his speech announced in the … Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which brings together Donald Trump’s near or supporters in Washington.

Bardella announced his decision with this phrase: “I have made my decision after the gesture of Steve Bannon referring to Nazi ideology.”

Marine Le Pen’s personal sympathy towards Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are known and have been well documented for years. President of the party of Le Pen and his potential successor, his time arrived, when he arrives, Bardella, on the contrary, has tried to establish some “distance” against that inheritance.

Guest, among other European leaders, to the CPAC, to the greatest glory of Trump, Bardella has even gone further, publicly distancing himself from the directly Nazis gestures of one of the great ideologues of Trumpism, Steve Bannon reacted with some verbal violence against the leader of the French extreme right, stating: “He is a child that does not have the necessary height to direct his country.”

Marine Le Pen had sustained with Steve Bannon excellent personal relationships, inviting him to participate in political acts of his party, officially presented as one of Donald Trump’s great ideologues.

Personally distancing from a Nazi gesture, in an international act of glorification of the president of the USA, hotly supported by all the extreme rights, Jordan Bardella seems to confirm an ideological “significant” roof.

Jordan Bardella is also president of the European Parliamentary Group Patriots for Europe, of which eminent members of the extreme European rights are part.