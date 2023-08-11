The modernization of the AK-12 carried out by the Kalashnikov Concern JSC is aimed at making it more convenient and efficient for the fighter to solve the tasks that he faces, Alan Lushnikov, the president of the concern, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“We are moving towards ergonomics and, so to speak, consumer qualities of weapons,” he said.

In particular, this applies to the requirements that were spelled out in the terms of reference regarding the automatic fire switch: single shot, double, and automatic fire, he explained.

“Double shot didn’t prove useful, so we’re removing that switch. At the same time, we are making a two-way translator of the fire mode, ”said the head of the concern.

The developer also upgraded the aiming device – on the new machine there is a flip-over sight for several typical shooting distances. Now each distance has its own aiming device, said Lushnikov.

