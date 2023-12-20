The substitute president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Vicente Guilarte, applauded this Wednesday that the PSOE has admitted that judges have no obligation to appear before parliamentary investigation commissions to talk about their actions, but he regretted that this position was not defended by the socialists when signing the agreement with Junts for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez a month ago. “Welcome are those words that, defended in another moment or scenario, might have avoided capturing the disturbing Anglicism [lawfare] in any document and we would surely have saved ourselves the tensions that we have experienced,” said Guilarte. On Tuesday, the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, pointed out that judges “have no obligation to attend investigative commissions” and that calling them would be “useless” because “the law prevents them” from revealing facts that they have known due to their jurisdictional function.

As he did last Friday, Guilarte has once again taken advantage of his intervention at an event organized by the CGPJ – the delivery of the Justice and Disability Forum awards – to speak out on the open crisis between the judges and the Government. In his speech last week, the interim president maintained that calling judges to the investigative commissions of Congress, as the Catalan independence parties intend, “would imply a clash that seems brutal between powers of the State.” Guilarte considers that Bolaños' words defending that the magistrates have no obligation to appear are a kind of rectification and has asked the Government to continue “on the complete line undertaken.” “In the awareness of its expressed uselessness, the obedient calling (of judges to these commissions) would not be understood, then, for purposes that are not within my reach,” said the president, who considers that, in addition, this possibility of calling judges to Parliament “would abort ad eternalum any possibility of agreement” for the renewal of the CGPJ. “Please don't let us down,” he asked politicians.

Guilarte has once again referred to the words spoken last week by the Junts spokesperson in Congress, Miriam Nogueras, who described several judges of the Supreme Court as “indecent.” “We are not indecent. “I would like to never hear it again,” said Guilarte, for whom the Nogueras demonstrations “evidenced an infinite contempt for people's own dignity, designating those who have done nothing but comply with the demands of the constitutional order.”

The interim president – ​​the CGPJ has had its mandate expired for five years – has also asked the Government not to declassify classified information, such as the secret documents on the CNI's wiretapping of Pere Aragonès. These words come after Bolaños said this Wednesday that if a judge requests declassification “and it does not affect national security, it will be done. “There is a public commitment from the Government that comes from behind and that is, in this matter, absolute transparency. With a clear conscience and so that it is clarified, we will declassify what the judges ask us to do, although national security will prevail,” Bolaños clarified. However, Guilarte has questioned this possibility. “If it is in your hands not to call us [a las comisiones de investigación] It is also important not to encourage the same disagreements by declassifying for spurious dissemination facts totally outside the context from which they arose,” he stressed.

Sources from the CGPJ have specified that the president was not referring to the declassification requests made from the judicial sphere, but to those that are unrelated, such as those from political parties that may occur, above all, within the scope of the investigative commissions. agreed between the PSOE and the independentists. In the Supreme Court there is some concern about the possibility that these commissions will ask to declassify the resolutions of Pablo Lucas, the high court magistrate in charge of judicial control of the activities of the CNI.