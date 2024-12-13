The president of the Judiciary asks not to question judges in a “generalized and permanent manner” after Sánchez’s words

The president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the Supreme Court, Isabel Perelló, has issued a statement in which she calls on the political class not to question “in a generalized and permanent manner” the work of judges or to attribute to them “ political biases.” Perelló affirms that his actions “can, and where appropriate should, be criticized,” but maintains that these questions “undermine citizens’ trust in Justice, thereby causing serious institutional damage.”

Perelló’s words come two days after the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, said in an informal conversation with journalists that there is “some judge who contributes” to the opposition task of the right and that the Popular Party “plays with the marked cards” in court.

Sources from the governing body of the judges link Perelló’s words with those statements by the Chief Executive. They consider that this is a response to “pressure” from right-wing judicial associations, which had demanded a public statement from the CGPJ. These same sources assure that the members were aware that the president was going to make this statement public, although it is a statement exclusively hers and that it has not been formally debated.

Sánchez assures that there are judges who “oppose” him and believes that the PP “plays with the cards marked”



The Government does not accept the statement made by the president of the CGPJ because “no one has questioned the work of the officers in general”, although there is concern about “the clamor that the Judiciary could take sides” in politics and understands that statements like Perelló’s can contribute to that “false sensation.” They add that the first person interested in maintaining the prestige of the institution is the Executive and they emphasize that the note from the president of the CGPJ “does not really respond to anyone because no one has questioned the work of the group”, but rather to some people dressed in a very particular way. .