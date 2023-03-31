The substitute president of the General Council of the Judiciary, Rafael Mozo, has accepted this Friday the resignation of the member Concepción Sáez, proposed by IU, and who announced his intention to resign on March 13. Sources from the organ point out that Mozo has already given the go-ahead to the progressive counselor’s departure and has already communicated it to her. The acceptance of the resignation settles a procedure that in the last hours had remained in the air due to the doubts raised by several members of the CGPJ during the plenary session held this Thursday.

Sáez communicated his resignation to the substitute president by means of a letter. In the letter, Sáez explains that he had made the decision, after meditating on it for a long time, considering the situation of the governing body of judges “unsustainable”, whose mandate expired in December 2018 and which has not been renewed due to the rejection of the PP to negotiate with the PSOE. “The inability to make certain decisions in the ordinary exercise of the powers of this body while calling for the recovery of improper powers of a council in office, has ended up exhausting my patience. I consider my continuity legally and politically useless in this radical scenario and perhaps already irreversible degradation of the institution, “wrote the vowel.

The departure of the IU vowel expands the majority that the conservatives have in the plenary session of the organ. The Constitution fixes the members of the CGPJ at 20 members plus the president, but in the current one there are only 17 (in addition to the resignations of Sáez and the previous president, Carlos Lesmes, there has been a leave due to retirement (the conservative Rafael Fernández Valverde) and one due to death (the progressive Victoria Cinto) The Conservatives have 10 directors (all proposed by the PP) and seven progressives (six proposed by the PSOE and one by the PNV).

Mozo has accepted the resignation in application of article 582.1 of the Organic Law of the Judiciary, which establishes: “The members will only cease in their positions during the five years for which they were appointed, as well as by resignation accepted by the President of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary, or due to incapacity, incompatibility or serious breach of the duties of the position (…)”. The interpretation of this precept led to a legal debate in the last plenary session of the CGPJ because some members defended that with the law in hand the members can only cease during the five years that the mandate lasts, but there are legal doubts that they can do it when, like now, they are in office. Some councilors reproached Sáez for the reasons for his resignation and urged Mozo not to accept it.