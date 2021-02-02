Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his palace yesterday Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the accompanying delegation on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, His Excellency welcomed the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the accompanying delegation, and exchanged conversations with them about humanitarian issues and important policies of common interest, including the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross in several major contexts and the response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as well as the Red Cross’s ambition to establish Regional Center for International Law.

His Excellency affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God preserve him”, supports global efforts aimed at finding solutions to humanitarian issues and establishing charitable and development projects in various fields of humanitarian work, upholding the values ​​and principles of human brotherhood and global solidarity among human beings. .

For his part, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross said: The UAE is an example of upgrading and developing humanitarian, charitable and development initiatives worldwide, which was clearly evident during the Corona pandemic in extending a helping hand and helping people and societies to overcome the repercussions of this humanitarian crisis that affected many Countries of the world.

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross praised the UAE’s pioneering efforts in strengthening the work of humanitarian and relief organizations by providing generous material and in-kind assistance and assistance, in addition to its rapid response to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and its strong presence on the international humanitarian scene.

Peter Maurer said: The UAE is an important partner of the Red Cross, as there is continuous consultation on pressing humanitarian issues regionally and globally, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership to serve humanitarian and charitable efforts in countries around the world.