Jorge Marichal, until now president of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels (Cehat). Manuel Casamayon.

The president of the hotel employers Cehat and of Ashotel, Jorge Marichal, has made his charges available after being convicted of a crime against the Public Treasury, by eluding the payment of 292,948.86 euros in a real estate operation in which he did not declare in the corporate tax the amounts for the sale of nine apartments. “I will adopt the most appropriate decision, as I have always done, for the interests of the associations I represent,” Marichal assured in a statement issued this Monday.

This announcement comes after the information published by the newspaper The day in which it includes the confirmation of the conviction of the Provincial Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife of two years in prison, a fine of 585,896 euros and loss of the possibility of subsidies or public aid and the right to enjoy benefits and tax incentives or of Social Security for three years. The president of Cehat assures that at no time was there any intention on his part to defraud the Treasury. EL PAÍS has contacted Jorge Marichal without success: his environment refers to the statement issued and does not want to make any additional clarification at the moment.

The still highest representative of Cehat, in the absence of what is decided by the organization, will have to compensate the Tax Agency with 292,948 euros plus default interest for civil liability. The ruling, dated May 28, 2020, fully ratifies the sentence of the Criminal Court number eight of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which in 2019 sentenced Jorge Marichal for defrauding 292,947.86 euros together with his partner in Marmon Atlantis SL, Juan Antonio Moncada.

“The issue in dispute is based on a disparity of criteria between the Tax Inspectorate and my tax advisers, who do not share the point of view on the accrual and consequences of deferred payment of a specific operation carried out by a company in which I am a participant and joint administrator ”, explains Marichal in the note. For the Tax Agency it is an operation between related companies for which Marmon Atlantis avoided paying the Treasury 292,948 euros. And its joint administrators did not deposit the annual accounts “for years” and did not file the corporate tax return from 2006 to 2020 or “properly” keep the accounting.

Marichal has clarified that he has already faced both civil liability and the fines that have been imposed, as well as interest. “I have complied with and complied with the judicial decision, as it cannot be otherwise, but I do not share it, since we are faced with a clear assumption of disparity of criteria in the application of the fiscal norm, without obviously there having been intent or intent. some ”, adds the still president of Cehat in his statement.