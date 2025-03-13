Covid-19 deaths of elders lived in residences during the worst moments of the pandemic are still subject to political reproaches five years later. To this is added the dance of death figures in these centers among the different organisms that computed it. The Government, through the Institute of Seniors and Social Services (Imserso), began to publish at the end of 2020 these statistics and stopped doing so in February 2023. He accounted for more than 35,000 deaths of seniors with the confirmed coronavirus, or without confirming but with compatible symptoms. However, although most autonomies notified the deaths with suspected Covid of the first weeks in which the virus was in circulation and there was no evidence to confirm it, others such as Asturias or the Valencian Community did not communicate any. This, considers José Augusto García Navarro, president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, prevents having a real radiography on the impact that the disease had on the centers. But the action of the health services of all the autonomous communities, defends, had the same goal: to save lives.

-Can we know exactly how many older they died in residences?

-No, there are no real figures, we can make estimates. The Imserso makes the first statistics of dead by Covid in residences on November 1, 2020, when the confinement began on March 14. And that happened because the social services information system in this country is non -existent. And by the way, five years later it continues to be non -existent, we have not learned anything. If we ask how many people have had a fall in residences in the last month, they do not know how to tell us.

And it is also added that in the first wave the tests and PCR to diagnose the virus to the last place they reached went to the residences. The elders died and it was not known if it was covid because there was no evidence in the residences, while in the hospitals there were.









And it is not normal for five years later to have not changed. There are 480,000 people who live in residences as older and we have to give them more attention. And also more financing.

-Were these elderly people whom the pandemic affected the most?

-Without any doubt. More than half of the people who died were older people, and also very old, over 75, with multiple chronic diseases. People living in residences have more than nine active chronic diseases and consume more than eleven different daily drugs. But also the people who died most in their homes, without being in residences, were also the oldest and with more pathologies.

The virus affected the weakest people, with more fragility and with less reserves to deal with a disease situation. And if new epidemics come in the future, the same will happen: it will affect the older ones, because they are the least ability to face it.

-How did these elders attend to residences in the worst moments of the pandemic?

-Here there is a very important issue and it is that health care in the residences of the elderly have to do health services. Residences were not responsible for health care, but health services.

In the first coronavirus wave, the demand for health services in hospitals, emergency services and residences that all health services were collapsed was such. That caused delays in care or sick people waiting in corridors, as happens in all epidemics crises. The elderly with all available resources were attended, the problem was that the demand that there was much higher than the possibility of real attention. And not only in the residences, if those first two weeks went to the emergency services of the hospitals were all collapsed, with people in corridors, unable to attend, without respirators …

-But there was, as they say from Madrid, communities that abandoned their elders?

-No, neither Madrid nor any community abandoned the elderly voluntarily. There may be specific cases in which that was done by, for example, some negligence of the professional. And those cases must be denounced. But it did not happen massively, it was treated as everyone could.

-And how was that attention?

-We have an absolutely disintegrated health system and each community gave attention as it believed reasonable. For example, in Madrid, there were link geriatrics teams, geriatricians working in the different hospitals that were responsible for assessing patients affected by Covid in residences. These teams analyzed how the person was and valued if the treatment could be given in the residence or if they took him to the hospital. The teams tried to individualize and customize care and assess whether or not to always give the best care to each patient.

Catalonia what he did was activate primary care teams to attend to patients from residences and whenever they could treat them there and when not, derive them to the hospital. But whenever they could be treated in residences because a hospital collapsed with many diseases was much worse for those people if they could be treated in residences.

Each community did what seemed reasonable but nobody said that the elderly had to be dropped, but that the disease exceeded the situation. People were valued individually and if they could be treated in the residences they stayed there and if you could not because for example the center did not have the necessary health personnel they were taken to the hospital.

-Do you know that in any residence patients not be referred to the hospital despite not having the necessary health personnel to attend them?

-No, we have no knowledge. Just as we have not seen those famous protocols of shame that there was supposed to be in Madrid. We have not seen them. And in addition the protocols cannot be applied massively to clinical situations, an individualized assessment must be made. A protocol does not serve if a person goes to the hospital, we must assess it individually, and that is what the teams were trying to do.