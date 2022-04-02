Everyone loves the Maneskins. And everyone loves Damiano, not only because he is beautiful, he is good, he is provocative, but also for what he says and for the good example he has. The last reason to love him will make all animal lovers happy. Damiano dei Maneskin for the cats of the burnt feline oasis in Pianoro he decided to take the field. And lend a hand.

Damiano Davidfrontman of the Italian revelation band that brought local rock around the world, has decided to financially help the volunteers involved in the reconstruction of the feline oasis of Pianoro, in the province of Bologna.

You will remember strongly that in mid-October a fire destroyed the refuge of many felines. And unfortunately during the fire 8 cats had lost their lives. Many have decided to help out.

Among these also Damiano David, as mentioned by the structure. The volunteers wanted to publicly thank the Maneskin singer by posting on their Facebook page message that the star sent to the shelter.

The volunteers are happy with all this support and this support, speaking of Damiano as

a young boy with a noble and sensitive soul, who among his many commitments has been able to find the time and the way to be close to us and to make us move… Thanks Damiano, we are waiting for you in Oasis.

Damiano dei Maneskin helps the cats of the burnt feline oasis

Here is the message that Damiano sent to the feline oasis of Pianoro which went up in flames last year:

As soon as we saw what had happened, my partner and I immediately decided to help you. We own two cats ourselves and cannot imagine the suffering you have been through. It was the least we could do and we would love to come and see you at the shelter.

Antonio Dercenno, president of the feline oasis of Pianoro, explained that Damiano made a monthly subscriptionfor donations that month after month will help the oasis to be reborn.