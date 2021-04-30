European Parliament (EP) President David Maria Sassoli, who was banned from entering Russia, said that Russian sanctions would not silence the EP. He talked about it on his page in Twitter…

“No sanctions or threats will force the European Parliament and me to stop defending human rights, freedom and democracy. Threats will not silence us, ”he wrote.

He also quoted in the message the words of the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy: “As Tolstoy wrote, there is no greatness where there is no truth.” (“There is no greatness where there is no simplicity, goodness and truth”, – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), included in the sanctions list by Russia, said TASSthat this decision will not affect his work in PACE. “This decision does not change my mandate and will not affect the investigation that I am conducting to draw up my reports based on facts and the rule of law,” the Mayor commented on the situation.

Earlier, on April 30, Russia banned eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures from entering its territory, including the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli. In addition, the head of the EU Delegation to Russia, Markus Ederer, was handed a note on the reciprocal steps of the Russian side in connection with the sanctions against Russia.

These measures were a response to the EU sanctions imposed by the European side earlier.

On March 2, the EU imposed restrictions on “high-ranking officials” of Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). On March 22, Brussels imposed sanctions against 11 people, including citizens of Russia, China and Libya, for human rights violations.