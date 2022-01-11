EP Madrid Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 07:53



The president of the European Parliament, the socialist David Sassoli, died at dawn this Tuesday in Italy in a hospital where he was admitted two weeks ago, as confirmed to Europa Press by his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo.

Sassoli, 65, died at 1.15 am this Tuesday at the Cancer Reference Center in the city of Aviano, located in the province of Pordenone, in the northeast of the country.

For his part, Cuillo has detailed that “in the next few hours” an official statement will be published in which the time and place of the funeral will also be detailed.

The president of the European Parliament had been hospitalized since last December 26 due to a serious complication caused by a dysfunction of the immune system, as the institution reported on Monday.

After knowing the news of his hospitalization, important members of the European institutions manifested themselves showing messages of concern and support for Sassoli.

This is the case of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who had indicated through her profile on the social network Twitter that her “thoughts” were with the president as he struggled to improve his health.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, had also expressed himself in the same vein, who had also sent encouragement to Sassoli with a message in three languages ​​wishing him “strength and courage” and conveying his “best wishes”.

Similarly, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, had published a message wishing a “speedy and good recovery” to the president and conveying his wish to see him “soon” again in the hemicycle.

The president of the European Parliament already had to be hospitalized urgently last September in Strasbourg, in the northeast of France, due to a strong pneumonia that occurred while he was in the Gallic city to preside over the plenary session.

Later, he was transferred to Italy to continue his recovery and it was not until two months later, in November, that he was able to attend again in person to preside over a meeting of the organization.

Precisely in the plenary session of this month of January, scheduled for next week, MEPs are expected to elect the replacement of Sassoli in the Presidency of the European Parliament for the second half of the legislature.

Sassoli, a MEP since 2009, was appointed in July 2019 as president of the European Parliament, succeeding the Italian Antonio Tajani.