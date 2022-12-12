The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced on Monday the opening of an “internal investigation” after the imputation of the Greek vice president of the institution, Eva Kaili, for her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

The case will be the subject of an “internal investigation”. The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced on Monday, December 12, the opening of an “internal investigation”, after the revelation of the alleged corruption scandal in Qatar in the Eurochamber. Several members of the institution, including its vice president, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, are suspected of having accepted money and gifts to influence the decision-making process of MEPs.

In addition, a search was carried out in the European Parliament, as announced by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

“European democracy is under attack,” added Roberta Metsola.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, described this Monday as “very worrying” the “serious accusations” against the Greek vice president of the European Parliament, accused of corruption and money laundering and imprisoned on Sunday in Brussels.

“The information is very worrying,” he declared upon arrival at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. “There is an ongoing investigation and we are following up,” she said.

Greek politician and Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, during a meeting in Brussels. Belgian police have arrested the Greek Socialist MEP and four other suspects in connection with a corruption investigation involving World Cup host Qatar. Image provided on December 7, 2022. © European Parliament/Via AFP

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that “the full weight of the law” must be applied in this case. “Europe’s credibility is at stake, and this must have consequences in various areas,” she said.

“This is a scandal that we have to get to the bottom of to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” insisted the head of Irish diplomacy, Simon Coveney.

“A full and transparent investigation must be carried out to obtain an explanation of what happened,” he added.

Suspicions of corruption in the European Parliament are “very serious”, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared this afternoon.

The assets of Eva Kaili in Greece are frozen

The Greek Anti-Money Laundering Authority announced on Monday the freezing of all assets of the vice-president of the European Parliament.

The measure against Eva Kaili, expelled from the Greek socialist party Pasok-Kinal as a result of the affair, affects “bank accounts, safes, companies and any other financial assets”, according to the president of the anti-laundering authority, Haralambos Vourliotis, quoted by a member of the same organization.

Greek banking entities and competent state bodies have already been informed of the measure by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, according to the same source.

The asset freeze also affects members of Eva Kaili’s close family, such as her parents.

“Money bags” found

Eva Kaili and three other people, including a former Italian MEP, were arrested as part of an investigation by a Belgian judge into alleged payments from Qatar to influence decisions of the European Parliament.

“Bags with cash” were found in Eva Kaili’s apartment, according to a judicial source.

Kaili visited Qatar before the World Cup and praised Doha. © Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP/File

The arrests occurred on Friday in Brussels after at least 16 searches in the framework of an investigation into alleged “substantial” payments from a Gulf country to influence the decisions of MEPs.

The federal Prosecutor’s Office did not name the country, but a judicial source close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was Qatar, according to the media ‘Le Soir’ and ‘Knack’.

“It was a case of serious misinformation,” a Qatari government official told AFP on Saturday, adding that “any accusation of misconduct by the state of Qatar shows serious misinformation.”

The case comes as the host country tries to defend its much-criticized reputation for respecting human rights, especially those of workers, at the 2002 World Cup.

