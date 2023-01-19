Roberta Metsola reached several milestones when she was elected President of the European Parliament a year ago. She was the first person from Malta to take up the post; she the first woman in 20 years; and, at 43 years of age, the youngest president in the history of Parliament.

On December 11, he also became the first speaker of Parliament to participate in a police search, as part of an investigation into alleged criminal corruption involving bags of money and allegations that Qatar and Morocco had sought to buy influence within the legislature.

“Nothing could have prepared me for that,” Metsola said of the search, from his office in Brussels.

The scandal has sent shockwaves through Parliament, the least powerful of the three institutions that make up the European Union’s leadership, threatening to portray it as fractured just as it tries to take on a bigger role in policy making.

It also represents a significant challenge for Metsola, who is dealing with the criminal investigation and promoting various rule changes aimed at improving the transparency of the legislature. Recently, he proposed requiring former lawmakers to take a two-year “cooling off” break before taking on lobbying roles, and more effective enforcement of the quick disclosure lawmakers must make about their travel and gifts they receive.

On December 9, Belgian police made multiple searches and arrests in Brussels on allegations of a Qatari and Moroccan-funded criminal corruption scheme aimed at influencing the processes of the European Parliament by bribing lawmakers, former lawmakers and associates while growing up. the pressure to condemn Qatar for its human rights record. The searches were carried out as the World Cup was in full swing in Qatar and the country was facing criticism over its treatment of migrant workers who helped build stadiums for the tournament.

The defendants included a Greek vice-president of Parliament, Eva Kaili; her sentimental partner, Francesco Giorgi, who is close to another legislator; and a former Italian legislator, Antonio Panzeri. Belgian police found 1.5 million euros in bags in their homes and elsewhere.

They have been accused of corruption, money laundering and forming a criminal organization.

Metsola was required by local law to be present for Belgian police to search Marc Tarabella’s home near Liège. Tarabella, a Belgian citizen, is another lawmaker implicated in the case. He has denied wrongdoing.

Asked if she thought there would be more corruption disclosures, Metsola said, “I’m sure we’ll keep getting different requests” from the police.

“There will always be investigations,” he added. “But what I hope is that we build firewalls” against corruption.

By: Matina Sevis-Gridneff