The president of the employer of Valladolid, Angela de Miguel, will play the leadership of Cepyme to Gerardo Cuerva

There is already the name of the CEOE candidacy, directed by Antonio Garamendi, to dispute the presidency of the employer of small and medium enterprises (Cepyme) to his current leader, Gerardo Cuerva. This is the president of the Employers CEOE-Cepyme in Valladolid, Angela de Miguel, who will compete with Cuerva in full war in the employers for the national leadership of SMEs. The announcement has produced the day the current address celebrates the Cepyme Awards in Madrid.

“I take this step forward, with great enthusiasm, by sense of responsibility and personal commitment to Spanish SMEs. Spanish SMEs are an essential actor of the national industrial fabric and are key to the economic and social development of our country. In a socioeconomic and geopolitical context such as we face, I consider that helping them boost their growth, competitiveness, innovation and internationalization is a critical issue. In this situation, Cepyme plays a key role, so you have to strengthen consensus and unity within the organization, ”explained Miguel, collects Europa Press.

In this sense, the candidate has referred to the latest events lived in Cepyme, which have generated a huge confrontation regarding the vote delegation for the next elections to lead the employer, which will be held this year.

“I see with maximum concern, as a member of the Board of Directors, the actions carried out by the current president, both that no elections have yet been convened despite having fulfilled the maximum period to do so, as the latest maneuvers to ignore the statutes and governing bodies of this organization, which have forced us to a vote to change without attributions and at the last moment the electoral regime.”

The vote delegation was rejected by the Executive Committee of Cepyme, but still submitted to the Board of Directors of the employer and went ahead. After that, members of CEOE and the Executive Committee of Cepyme have asked Cuerva to rectify, with the warning of possible legal consent, but the leader of Cepyme defends the legitimacy of the restriction of the delegated vote.

Yesterday, a meeting of the Executive Committee was held, in which the two confronted parties contributed legal reports that support their positions. The Board of Directors of Cepyme is expected to call the elections on the 11th.

In the Cepyme awards held on Wednesday, both Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva messages have been sent in this crime climate. The president of CEOE has asked to leave the personal interests “aside”, as he did on Monday in the ATA elections, and work for the unity of business organizations to make them “stronger.” For his part, the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, recalled that he represents and gives voice to the small and medium enterprises that are “far” from the great economic centers.

Lawyer and businesswoman

Angela de Miguel stressed that her experience, as well as president of the Valladolid Confederation of CEOE-CEPYME businessmen for more than ten years, as for her status as an entrepreneur at the head of an SME, they have given her the opportunity to know deeply and in the first person the situation and needs demanded by small and medium enterprises in the current context, reports Europa Press.

Also, through a statement, De Miguel indicates that he advanced this decision to the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, who told him that he has his “total confidence” and, subsequently, also transferred it to the Government bodies of CEOE-Cepyme de Valladolid and Ceoe Castilla y León, of which he is vice president.

De Miguel, lawyer and businesswoman, has a law degree from the University of Deusto and with a master’s degree in democracy and good governance from the University of Salamanca. She is the founder and director of the Nugotia lawyers.

She is president of the Valladolid Confederation of Entrepreneurs CEOE-CEPYME since 2014, one of the most important business organizations in the Castilla y León region, which represents entrepreneurs and self-employed in Valladolid.

Since 2018 he is also vice president and spokesman for the Confederation of Business Organizations of Castilla y León (Ceoe Castilla y León). In addition, he is a member of the Board of Directors of CEOE since 2014 and belongs to the International Commission, the Equality Commission, the CSR Commission and the Legal Commission.

“During my mandate I have focused my efforts on promoting the growth and competitiveness of local businesses, promoting innovation and supporting the digital transformation of SMEs. Also, I have played a fundamental role in the social dialogue between companies, public administrations and unions. My objective has been to represent the interests of the businessmen of Valladolid and ensure that their voice is heard in the formulation of economic and labor policies, ”concluded Angela de Miguel.

The candidate for the presidency of Cepyme is also president of the Mexico-Spanish Business Association (Aemees), vice president of the Multisectoral Association of Women Directives and Entrepreneurs (AMMDE), President of the Arbitration Court of the Chamber of Commerce and member of the Executive Committee and the Plenary of the Valladolid Chamber of Commerce.