The president of the Development Bank of Latin America, known as the CAF, Luis Carranza, announced his resignation from the position Tuesday through a letter and after years of complaints of workplace harassment, abuse of power and massive layoffs in the different offices of the organization in Latin America. In his text, Carranza assures that during his tenure, which began in 2017, “the principles of meritocracy and integrity, ethics and transparency were clearly incorporated in the regulations and in practice, in human capital policies and processes.”

Letters from employees dating from 2018 document complaints against the Peruvian economist since the beginning of his tenure under CAF, a multilateral institution that grants financing to public and private projects with a focus on economic development in the region. In a letter dated February 21, 2021, and signed by Alejandra Claros, former CAF Secretariat Coordinator, the institution is accused of massive dismissal, and assures that since 2017 they have been fired “or invited to resign. ”To approximately 100 people. Claros addresses the CAF board of directors “to represent before you the excesses, abuse, violence and workplace harassment that the CAF administration has been exercising against the officials, which constitutes an offense that the international community should strongly condemn” . Claros also assures that there are former employees who are seeking to file a legal complaint.

Carranza, for his part, does not refer to specific accusations in his resignation letter and makes his own accusations. The board of directors, or the Board of Directors as they call it in the CAF, did not endorse the candidacy proposed by Carranza for a person because he did not give in to political pressure. “This decision responds in my opinion, in part, to my refusal to give in to the interest of some countries to interfere politically in the powers that the Articles of Agreement grant to the Executive President to designate his immediate collaborators.”

“In particular,” Carranza continued, “the Directors for Argentina asked me verbally and through written messages in early 2020 to appoint a person who did not meet the conditions for the position as Vice President. The documentation that proves this complaint is in the custody of the General Secretariat and at the disposal of the members of the Board of Directors if they deem it convenient ”.

Claros assures that she suffered bad treatment for having been an official in the Bolivian government of Evo Morales. “My person was evidently a victim of harassment, workplace harassment, abuse of power and political persecution within the institution,” he wrote in the letter. “An irrefutable proof is that, two days after the resignation of President Morales and the complaint before the Ethics Committee having not yet been resolved, the administration, without any justification, decided to request my resignation by coercing me to sign it, and forcing me to sign a transactional agreement that stands out for its nature of confidentiality so that it cannot be exposed ”.