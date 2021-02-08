Justice investigates a personal threat against Jorge Knoblovits, President of the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA). At the same time, the leader has been with a custody of the antiterrorist division of the Federal Police, as ordered by the Government after the complaint was made.

The threat, which was only known this Monday, reached the DAIA headquarters, in the Once neighborhood, on January 29. It was delivered by hand, but the identity of the person who carried it has not yet been revealed. It is typewritten and in capital letters and is already in her office by the federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, in charge of the investigation.

The letter, whose copy he obtained Clarion, is under investigation as well as the fact that whoever signs it – this is preserved because it is part of the summary secret – writes about apparently unrelated and inexplicable issues among themselves, at least for Knoblovits.

The letter that reached the DAIA with the threat to the president of the entity Jorge Knoblovits.

In one of the paragraphs he intimates the president of the DAIA to emigrate from the country and then invites him to fight hand in hand and wearing sportswear at the Box Federation of Buenos Aires, on Medrano avenue at 100. And he tells him to try there his manhood.

In addition, with the only sheet of paper on which the letter is written, the author attached some photos, among others, of the journalist Jacobo Timerman, his son and the late former Chancellor Héctor Timerman and the businessman Osvaldo Sivak, kidnapped and murdered by the so-called Banda de the Commissioners in 1985. Also from Raúl Beraja, president of DAIA when the attack against AMIA occurred in 1994.

Initially, the author of the threats recriminates Knoblovits that the entity paid a tribute to “Mr. (Héctor) Timmerman (is Timerman) of Argentina, who at the time made complimentary comments regarding that man and the rest of the members of the so-called ‘Montoneros’. On that occasion the speaker profusely praised Mr. Timmerman, which, as you can imagine, deeply hurt my good manhood ”. Then he says that “therefore” he proposed from his “small town (the name of the town is crossed out) the veil of the truth of Argentina has run in recent years.”

Then say: “I am not a Nazi, nor anti-Jew, I am Argentine and from Buenos Aires, therefore I save those qualifiers to this note “, the letter says a section. “I looked in my files and found the data of these subjects from their community (those in the photos), which I never knew if they were first Jews and then Argentines,” he says.

The author of the letter with threats assures that he did not understand well “either” the “internal political struggles” (it is assumed that of the community), “despite my reading of his bible and of various authors”. And he claims: “I hope you don’t mind, but I would ask you if you have to honor Timmerman again, do it in another country. My country is prior to any other country and if you do not feel that way, I would ask you to emigrate as quickly as possible.

Knoblovits, who spoke with the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, as a result of this threat, says that on July 18, 2019, the anniversary of the 1994 AMIA attack, he was having a coffee and a woman, with an unstable appearance He began to yell at her, but with truthful information about his family and children.

Also knew Clarion, that Justice knows that the leader has received anonymous messages demanding that the DAIA withdraw from the lawsuit for treason that the courts are investigating against the former president Cristina Kirchner and others of his former official as a result of the signing of the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran in 2013.