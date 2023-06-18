The process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO cannot begin at a time when a military conflict is still going on. This was announced on June 18 by Czech President Petr Pavel.

“I don’t think that the process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO could begin at a time when this conflict is still going on <...> On the other hand, Ukrainians should receive guarantees <...> that at the moment when the conflict is over <...> a very intensive process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO will begin,” the Czech president said in an interview with the TV channel CNN Prima NEWS.

Assessing the situation at the front, Pavel said that Kyiv had only one chance this year for a successful counteroffensive.

“What Ukraine manages to achieve this year will lead <...> to two possible outcomes. One of them will be the start of negotiations, and the second will be a freeze [конфликта]’, Pavel said.

The day before, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine, in order to join NATO, must meet the same requirements as the rest of the alliance members, Kyiv’s entry into the military bloc according to the simplified version is not considered.

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukraine to become NATO’s 33rd member, following Finland and Sweden. In addition, he said that the country wants to receive a clear signal that it will be accepted into the military-political bloc after the end of the conflict.

Ukraine in September 2022 applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that the North Atlantic Alliance cannot carry out the procedure in an expedited manner, since the issue of the new country’s membership should be decided at a meeting of 30 partner states.