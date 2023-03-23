Czech President Pavel said that the country has reached the limit of its ability to help Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung toldthat Prague provided maximum assistance to Ukraine and reached the limit of its capabilities in this matter. He noted that the republic has capacities for the production of shells, but there is not enough manpower.

“The Czech Republic helped Ukraine with the supply of weapons as best it could, but it no longer has the opportunity for this,” the politician said.

According to him, the Czech Republic has the ability to produce products for air defense (air defense) and ammunition, but the main problem is the high level of unemployment in the country. He noted that in theory this problem can be solved by inviting Ukrainian workers.

Pavel welcomed Germany’s decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, as well as the intentions of Poland and Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. In his opinion, 2023 will be decisive in terms of the development of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg estimated the daily consumption of shells in Ukraine and said that it exceeds the level of their production in Western countries.