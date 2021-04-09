The president of the National Magistracy Council, Diego Molea, said that does not like the term lawfare and preferred to talk about “political persecution to which some judges lent themselves ”during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

This is how he answered when asked if he agreed with the definition of the theory of lawfare, expressed by Cristina Kirchner, which implies an alleged conspiracy of judges of Comodoro Py, hegemonic media and the United States embassy to persecute politicians from the national field and popular.

He first replied that “I don’t like that term”, that of lawfare (judicial warfare). He then stated that during the government of Mauricio Macri “there were politicians who used the judiciary to persecute other politicians, let’s say to try to get them off the court”In reference to the vice president.

“Some judges showed up to this persecution. Not the embassy (from the US), ”he added after acknowledging, with pride, that he is a militant in Kirchnerism.

Molea, who is also rector of the University of Lomas de Zamora, spoke in a discussion organized by the Research Institute of the National Academy of Journalism (ANP) before thirty jurists, academics and journalists from all over the country, in a videoconference.

After the presentation of the guest by the vice president of the ANP, Jorge Fontevecchia, Molea said that justice suffers “A crisis of legitimacy” and criticized the media for “Produce a social condemnation” before there is a court ruling. Also because the media, at times, maintained that they publish news that later “They have no correlate” with the judgments of justice.

In a respectful tone, Santiago Cantón, former Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Organization of American States (OAS), commented that the State must not intervene in any attempt to regulate journalism and defended the doctrine of royal malice. And if, in any case, a journalist “lies maliciously”, the affected person can report it to civil justice, Cantón said.

Molea expressed its rejection of any measure that seeks to “limit or control freedom of expression. It is unconstitutional ”.

Thus he responded to a question about whether he agreed with regulate professional journalistic secrecy enshrined in article 43 of the Constitutionn as proposed by the lawyer for the former Minister of Planning, Julio De Vido, Maximiliano Rusconi, among others.

The official added that does not share the “attacks of any kind on any journalist, nor on any magistrate”, alluding to the disqualifications of the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Rodolfo Tailhade, Joaquín Morales Solá and other journalists.

He was convinced of the need to work to improve the Judiciary: “A single judicial reform is not necessary: there are many”He claimed.

“Closed Justice,” he added, “that puts itself in a place of supremacy, generates a bad mood that what it achieves is to show it more distant from society,” he added.

In the 21st century that judges say that “they only speak through sentences it is no longer an option”.

“You can discuss how a judge has to communicate, but you have to do it; we have to build a format. It is necessary to see how the communication is agreed rebuild a more credible justice“, Held.

Look also

He subscribed to the idea of ​​achieving a “political and ethical pact” to improve the coverage of judicial news.

In that sense, Molea announced that it promotes the creation in the Magistracy of a news agency similar to the Judicial Information Center (CIJ) of the Supreme Court.

“We believe that we must create a new, federal information center, where judges from across the country can publish their rulings. I think it will contribute. We should use the public media to teach more about judicial language ”, he commented.

“We must defend freedom of expression how it is necessary to defend the independence of Justice; we must mature as a society in this sense ”, expressed Molea. In the same vein, he wielded academic freedom to allow a convicted person like former vice president Amado Boudou from a seminary at the UBA.

At the end of the activity, the president of the National Academy of Journalism, Morales Solá, thanked the participation of the academics and the special guests.

Among them were the journalist and former legislator Norma Morandini; the president of the Fundación Poder Ciudadano Hugo Wortman Jofré; María Gattinoni, director of the Master of Judicial Law at the Austral University; Martín Böhmer, researcher at CIPPEC; Antonio María Hernández, professor at the National University of Córdoba; and the tucuman lawyer Carmen Fontán.

In addition, the members of the Academy Silvia Naishtat, Alberto Muney, Hinde Pomeraniec, Daniel Santoro, Daniel Dessein, Fernando Sánchez Zinny, Miguel Wiñazki, Hugo Alconada Mon and Fernando Ruiz were present.

Look also



Look also

